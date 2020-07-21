'Howard Walks To Tampa': Howard Eskin walking more than 1,100 miles for a good cause

Howard Eskin is 'walking to Tampa' to symbolize the Philadelphia Eagles' path to the Super Bowl while raising money for a good cause.

The longtime radio host began his journey a few months back, and while he isn't actually walking to Florida, he is trying to walk the distance between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay.

Howard's goal is to cover that distance before the start of the Eagles season.

The 94 WIP host talked spoke with Good Day Philadelphia during his walk Monday morning.

He's now covered more than 451 of the 1,103 miles since the start of Philadelphia's coronavirus shut down back in March.

Howard is raising money for Philadbundance and the Brandywine Valley SPCA and says the exercise and a healthy diet has helped him lose more than 20 pounds.

You can keep up with Howard's progress or donate to the cause on the 94 WIP website.

