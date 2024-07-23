Litter of dead puppies found at Pennsylvania golf course; police looking for suspect

A horrific discovery at a golf course in Chester County has sparked an animal cruelty investigation.

Police say seven puppies were found dead at Ingleside Golf Course in Caln Township on Monday.

The pit bull-terrier puppies were just 6–8 weeks old, and all appeared to be from the same litter.

They were discovered near the 9th hole of the course, which is about 130 yards away from the US Route 30 bypass.

"Early indications are that the deceased puppies were placed there by a person, or persons, within 12–18 hours of being discovered," police said.

The SPCA is assisting in the investigation as authorities look for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them.