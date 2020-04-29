Virtual wedding dress shopping during the time of the Coronavirus

While bridal dress shops may be closed due to the Coronavirus, one bridal shop in Malvern, PA is using technology so that brides can still say yes to their favorite dress.

Gabrielle Devine, co-owner of La Belle Mariee Bridal in Bucks County, created an application on part of their website, Gownzie.com, called the Virtual Dress tool to help women see what they look like in their gowns before they are able to come into the store.

“A lot of girls come into their first bridal appointment and they have no idea what shape, what silhouette, what neckline and this app, this new web app allows you to get that idea,” explains Devine.

The app can show you the front and the back of each of their dress and it is placed over a person’s picture so they can test what they look like and what style they are looking for. Devine says that it was an opportunity that they couldn’t pass up launching ahead of their scheduled plans.

“I was not ready to launch it this month but I thought I was missing out on an opportunity. I own with my mom a wedding dress shop in Bucks County and we have girls emailing us, my wedding is this fall and I still haven’t picked my wedding dress, I need to get into your store please, what can you do for me.”

The Virtual Dress Tool is easy for new soon-to-be brides to use. They recommend wearing a bathing suit so that you can get an accurate image of what each dress would look like on your body.

“So they can heart their favorites and they come in and they show me their Gownzie favorites and we pull them on and we try them on and you know right now we have a couple dozen dresses. I really want to have all 400 dresses from the store on the site. And we keep adding every time we get a new dress in, it’s added to the site.”

Once each customer is able to find the dress of their dreams online, Devine says that they will be able to come into the shop and try on the dress safely with a lace and crystal face mask made by their seamstress.

For more information or to try on virtual dresses, you can visit Devine’s website, gownzie.com.

