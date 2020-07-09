WhatsMyName Foundation partners with Uber to promote rideshare safety following death of NJ student

Uber is now partnering with a special foundation in honor of Samantha Josephson, a college student who was murdered in South Carolina last year.

The goal of the partnership is to promote rideshare safety while increasing the impact of safety programs through education and technology.

Josephson, 21, was kidnapped and murdered in March of 2019 when she mistakenly got into a vehicle that she thought was her Uber.

The Robbinsville, New Jersey native's death turned a national spotlight on rideshare safety has already led to some changes, including more prominent displays of driver's license plates.

Her parents Marci and Seymour Josephson started a foundation in her honor called #WhatsMyName, vowing to prevent such a tragedy from happening to anyone else.

Marci and Seymour appeared on Good Day Philadelphia Thursday morning to talk more about the work of the foundation.

For more on the foundation and their work, you can visit their website.

