1 adult critical after Bustleton apartment fire: officials

article

A fire in a Bustleton apartment has critically injured one person.

Philadelphia fire crews were called to an apartment complex on the 9800 block of Haldeman Avenue Saturday morning, about 1:15, for a fire.

Crews were able to get control of the fire quickly, within about 15 minutes after they arrived.

One adult was rescued from the fire and taken to an area hospital, where their condition was listed as critical.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Officials did not provide details regarding the cause of the fire.