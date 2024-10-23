Arson at historic Philadelphia synagogue under investigation: police

Philadelphia police are investigating a fire set at a synagogue in North Philadelphia earlier this week.

A dumpster was set on fire at Congregation Mikveh Israel on North 4th Street early Tuesday morning.

The fire damaged a nearby window. No other damage was reported.

Police say the fire Marshall ruled the fire as arson, but no further details have been released.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia says this is the latest act of antisemitic vandalism targeting the historic synagogue over the past several months.

Congregation Mikveh Israel is the oldest formal congregation in Philadelphia and the oldest continuous synagogue in the United States, according to the synagogue's website.