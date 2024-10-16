NJ detective killed during home invasion; suspect found shot at hospital: police

A home invasion in Bridgeton ended in tragedy when a local law enforcement officer was shot to death late Tuesday night,

Officers were called to a home on the 600 block of Buckshutem Road for reports of several people kicking in the front door.

They arrived to find a 51-year-old woman fatally shot inside. She has been identified as Monica Mosley, a sergeant detective with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

An investigation eventually led local and state police to find one suspect being treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital in Camden.

The suspect was detained for questioning, but officials say no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed.

Bridgeton Chief of Police Michael Gaimari called Mosley's death "truly devastating."

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, where she had served since 2006, said they are mourning the sudden loss.

"Sergeant Mosley was a constant friend and role model for all those with whom she served and led in the law enforcement community throughout Cumberland County and beyond. She will be missed more than words can detail, but she will never be forgotten by her CCPO family."