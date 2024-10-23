Stray gunfire hits woman crossing street, narrowly misses sleeping woman in Philly home
PHILADELPHIA - Two women were caught in the crossfire after a shooting erupted at an intersection in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.
The first victim, a 35-year-old woman, was found collapsed in the middle of the road at 6th Street and Lehigh Avenue around 2 a.m.
She was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, and is said to be in stable condition.
Police say cameras captured the moment the woman was struck by a stray bullet just half a block away, where 17 spent shell casings were found.
One of those bullets also went through the bedroom window of a 75-year-old woman.
It narrowly missed her as she slept in her bed, according to authorities, who say she is "very lucky."
Police believe two semi-automatic weapons were discharged during the shooting.
However, further details, including suspect descriptions, are still unknown.