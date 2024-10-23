Shohei Ohtani’s 50/50 home run ball sells for nearly $4.4 million at NJ auction house

article

Going once, going twice, sold - for a record-shattering price!

Goldin's Auction House, which is headquartered in Runnemede, has officially ended its auction for Shohei Ohtani’s history-making 50/50 home run baseball.

Ohtani hit that ball to claim his 50th home run last month, making the Dodgers superstar the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season.

The auction ended Tuesday night with a winning bid of $4,392,000 million - the most expensive baseball ever sold at auction!

The previous record was $3 million for Mark McGuire's 70th home run baseball in 1998.

Bidding for Ohtani's historic baseball opened last month at $500,000.

There were 40 total bids, 15 of which came in within the final minutes, leading to the record sale.

It's still unclear how much of the nearly $4.4 million will go to the man who allegedly caught the ball and put it up for auction.

There are currently several lawsuits in litigation, since two other people claim to be the ball's rightful owner.