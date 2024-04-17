1 coyote caught, 1 more possibly in area after dog snatched in Delaware County

article

Officials say a coyote has been caught in Marple Township, but are warning pet owners to stay cautious as another one may still be on the loose.

"Thanks to the skill and determination of Animal Control and the cooperation of nearby residents, one of the wild beasts was caught early this morning," police announced Wednesday.

The news comes after a beloved family dog named Fred was snatched in a backyard on the 200 block of Woodside Lane in Broomall last Thursday.

"I have two little dogs," one concerned resident said. "Two Morkies. One is five pounds. One is eight pounds, so now I’m not gonna put them out on the deck because you are telling me there’s coyotes. I love my dogs."

And while one coyote has been caught, police say reported sightings lead them to believe the "most elusive" one is still wandering around Marple.

"Remember, coyotes are just that… wild, and they should be treated as such."

If you see a coyote, police say call 911 immediately.

"Make a noise. Get it away from your property. It will be skittish. They’ll most likely run. They’ll be as scared of you as you are of them."