Man ordered to stand trial for murdering ex-girlfriend in front of police in Bucks County: officials

A 23-year-old man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend will go on trial as Bucks County officials file even more charges in the horrifying case.

Trevor Christopher Weigel is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Jaden Battista to death this past February in Lower Makefield Township.

Police say they witnessed Weigel chase and tackle the young woman before repeatedly stabbing her in the chest and neck.

He then stabbed himself in the neck while fleeing on foot, according to officials.

Both were transported to a local hospital, where the victim succumbed to her injuries and the suspect underwent surgery.

An investigation revealed that Battista was Facetiming with a friend when Weigel broke into her house through a window.

"The friend heard a commotion, followed by a thump, and then Battista's voice became muffled as if someone was holding their hand over her mouth to prevent her from speaking."

Weigel was initially charged with criminal homicide, burglary, possession of an instrument of crime, disorderly conduct and harassment.

However, prosecutors added charges of criminal attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and evading arrest or detention on foot prior to Tuesday's hearing.

His formal arraignment is now scheduled for May 17.



