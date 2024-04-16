Second body found in Schuylkill River mystery death, family confirms

article

Two missing bodies have been found and identified after sources say three friends went for a drive to Northwest Philly, but only one out of the three returned home.

On Tuesday, Taniesha Diaz, identified the second body found in the Schuylkill River as her 18-year-old son, Quadir Diaz.

On Tuesday, April 2, William Thomas identified the first body found in the Schuylkill River Sunday, March 31 as his son, Ausar Scott Thomas.

The 21-year-old was enrolled in Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology’s Electrical Engineering Program. Ausar was reported missing the evening of March 7.

"I just couldn't stop crying," said Willliam Thomas, "Could not stop crying thinking about the memories of him."

"It was starting to line up that it's a strong possibility he may have actually drowned," said Thomas.

Both Ausar and Quadir were childhood friends.

They’ll never separate, so if something was done to Ausar, Quadir was going to stay there until the end," said Taniesha Diaz.

The friend that was last with Ausar and Quadir that night said they were last seen near Gypsy Lane and Lincoln Drive.

Family members said they searched the area along with the police.

"It's been a nightmare, literally like a mystery, not knowing what happened."

Quadir’s mom says the friend who returned home, told her someone was chasing their car causing them to crash and make a run for it.

"I believe in my heart my son was set up," said Diaz. "I believe in my heart that if he is in the water he didn’t just jump, he was pushed or someone was chasing him…closure for my family is bringing him back to be able to have our goodbyes with him."

If you have any information, the families are asking you to contact the police.

This is an ongoing investigation.