1 critical after 6 people shot in Kensington, police say

Six people are hospitalized in various conditions after a shooting in the city's Kensington section.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of North Howard Street on the Highway.

Gunfire erupted as the victims stood near the grocery store and police sources say at least one gunman was involved.

The victims, ranging in age from 20-50, suffered various gunshot wounds.

A 50-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his face and was taken to Episcopal Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot once in the upper right side of the chest and was also taken to Episcopal Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Both men will be taken to Temple University Hospital for further treatment.

A 48-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the upper right arm while a 22-year-old woman was shot once in the stomach. Both women were taken to Temple University Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Another 48-year-old woman was shot once in the right side while a 20-year-old man was shot once in the right foot. Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital where they were also last listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons recovered.

