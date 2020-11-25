1 dead, 1 hospitalized after fire tears through home in Wilmington

article

A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition following a 2-alarm house fire Wednesday morning in Wilmington.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Springer Street around 10 a.m. and found flames shooting from the second floor of the home.

As crews worked to douse the inferno, firefighters searched the home and found a woman's body. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say prior to firefighters arrival a property manager tried to save the woman but was overwhelmed by extreme heat and smoke. He was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition and treated for smoke inhalation.

Around 30 firefighters and medics responded to the fire which was placed under control shortly after 11 a.m. Officials say a neighboring home also sustained damage from the fire. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

