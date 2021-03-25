1 dead, 1 hurt after speeding car slams into SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A man is dead and another is injured after a speeding car spun out of control and slammed into a SEPTA bus early Thursday morning in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of 12th and Master streets just before 5 a.m. for reports of an accident. Witnesses told police a gray Nissan Maxima was speeding on Master Street when it lost control and hit several parked cars and a SEPTA bus.

The 41-year-old passenger was taken to Temple Hospital where he died, police said. The driver was also taken to Temple Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police did not report any other injuries. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday morning.

