1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting erupts nears Toms River shopping center, officials say

A triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured is under investigation in Ocean County.

Police reportedly found three victims when they responded to reports of gunfire near a shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue in Toms River around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

One victim, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Officials say two other men were also shot, a 29-year-old man said to be in critical condition and a 25-year-old man who was reportedly treated and released.

No information regarding what led to the shooting has been released.

Officials say the shooting is being investigated, and there is no danger to the public at this time.