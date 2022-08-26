Delivery driver claims his electric bike stolen while making pickup at Philadelphia Wawa

A Philadelphia food delivery driver says he out of a job after his expensive bike was stolen while he was picking up orders.

Dajon Murray told FOX 29 that he was making his last stop of the night at the Wawa on 37th and Spruce streets in University City early Friday morning.

Murray said when he left his bike near the front of the store and when he turned around to pickup the order someone stole it.

Wawa employees shared surveillance video with Murray that he says captures the bike thief in the act.

Wawa employees shared surveillance video with Murray that he says captures the bike thief in the act.

"Soon as I turned around the corner, I just saw my bike missing," Murray told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson.

Murray said the electric bike costed more than $600 and he only had it for about a month.

"It gets around pretty good, I would say, so it was great for work," Murray said. "Especially with these gas prices going on, it's beautiful outside so might as well get it."

Murray says he's now unable to work because he doesn't have transportation.

"Hurt because a lot of stuff I'm going through right now, like I'm really trying to be on a straight path, stuff from the past moving forward from, so karma is not on my side on this," Murray said.

Murray's mother, Charmaine Mills, said the bike theft is a setback for her son.

"I was very shocked and I knew that was his only form of income and now he has to come back home with me, he's not working, I have to be there to help my son out and it was just a sad situation bevause he worked really hard," Mills said.

Murray has started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to buy a new bike. Meanwhile, he has filed a police report in hopes that the bike thief is caught.