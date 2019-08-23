1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Camden County

Emergency crews in Camden County are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that left one dead and four people injured.

The collision happened between bus and an SUV on the 100 block of Berlin Crosskeys Road in Berlin Township. Three people were in the SUV and two were aboard the bus.

The driver of the SUV was flown to Cooper Medical Center and the two passengers were taken to an area hospital. The driver of the bus and a passenger in a wheelchair were taken to a local hospital.

As a result of the accident, Berlin Crosskeys Road is closed between New Freedom Road and Turnersville Road.

