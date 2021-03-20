1 dead, 5 injured at illegal pop-up party at restaurant in Nicetown

The shooting happened at the Hot Pot Cuisine Resturant just before 4 a.m. on the 4200 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police believe the shooting started in the restaurant where an illicit pop-up party was taking place with around 150 people.

The person who died is a 39-year-old man.

Four other males and one female were taken to the hospital where two are in critical condition and three are in stable condition.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says this is not the first time police have had to visit this location.

"It is extremely concerning. It is also concerning to me that this is a location that we tried to shut down before and it continues to pop up over and over again," Commissioner Outlaw stated. "So that means that those of us here between the captain and the rest of the command, we will be working again with the city to make sure there are proper sanctions in place so these pop up parties and these illegal events do not continue to occur."

Advertisement

Any motives regarding the shooting are unknown and an investigation is under way.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter