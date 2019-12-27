1 dead after car bursts into flames after collision in Roxborough

article

One person has died after a major car accident Friday morning in Roxborough.

The incident happened at approximately 9:12 a.m. on Henry Avenue and DuPont Street.

Officials say a 62-year-old man was driving southbound on Henry Avenue when he struck a vehicle that was stopped at a red light at the intersection.

The impact caused the stopped vehicle to spin into the northbound lanes of Henry Avenue and catch fire.

The driver of that vehicle was unable to exit. Once fire officials extinguished the fire, the victim was pronounced dead at 9:29 a.m.

Both the northbound and southbound directions of Henry Avenue are shut down.

Police are still investigating.

