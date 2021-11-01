1 dead after North Philadelphia triple shooting

Police are investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia that has left one person dead.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near 15th and Parrish Streets.

Police say that one of the victims was in a car that crashed near the scene. It is believed that the victim, a John Doe, was driving when he was shot or that he was shot and then tried to drive off.

Two other victims were found nearby. Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout their bodies and are both listed in extremely critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

