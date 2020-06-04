1 dead in triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a street shooting in Philadelphia has left one man dead and two others wounded.

The gunfire erupted around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 61st Street and Buist Avenue. Police arrived on scene and were told that three wounded were en route to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

A 26-year-old man later identified as Nagir Smith was shot in the arm and abdomen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say a 22-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and a 30-year-old man was shot three times in the buttocks. Both men are expected to recover.

A motive for the shootings has not been disclosed.

No other injuries were reported in the incident and no arrests have been made.

