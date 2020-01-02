1 hospitalized after SEPTA train collides with car in Wyncote

article

Officials say one person has been hospitalized following a collision between a car and a regional rail train full of passengers Wednesday morning in Wyncote.

According to SEPTA, the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. when an SUV entered the track area and was struck by the Warminster Regional Rail train.

About 90 passengers were aboard the train destined for Center City. No passengers or SEPTA employees were injured during the crash.

Police say one person in the SUV was transported to an area hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

SEPTA says riders using the Warminster and Lansale/Doylestown line should expect delays.

