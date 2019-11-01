1 hurt as severe storms destroy homes, knockout power in Delaware County

Powerful winds have destroyed homes and downed trees as a cold front packing severe thunderstorms roared across Pennsylvania overnight.

Thornbury Township may have been one of the hardest-hit parts of our area with as many as two dozen homes damaged.

Those damages left some people trapped in their homes and caused severe damage. At least one person was reported as injured but the exent of their injuries was not beleived to be serious.

Officials are investigating whether a tornado had hit the town and a tornado warning was issued before midnight Thursday.

PECO reported more than 107,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in the Philadelphia suburbs.

