3 rescued after large tree crashes through Ambler home

Emergency crews rescued three people from a home in Ambler after strong winds sent a large tree crashing through the roof.

Crews responded to the home on the 100 block of Tennis Avenue just after midnight.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports a tree in the backyard of the home was downed by strong winds and crashed through the roof of the second floor, and down into the first floor.

Three people, including an 81-year-old and a 74-year-old, were rescued from the home after they were trapped on the second floor by debris. Both were conscious and alert when they were rescued.