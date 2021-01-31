Expand / Collapse search
1 killed, 1 hurt in double shooting in East Germantown

PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in East Germantown on Sunday morning. 

Police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of East Washington Lane at approximately 7:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old black male who had been shot in the back, neck, chest, and the head. He was taken by politce to Albert Einstein Medical Ceter where he was pronounced dead at 7:25 a.m.

A second victim, a black woman between the ages of 25 and 30, was shot once in the right eye. She was also taken by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she is currently listed in stable condition. 

The scene held, no arrest and no weapon recovered.  The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives Division.  

