7 arrested on gun charges in Philadelphia during AG's task force sweep

The Brief Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced a series of recent arrests for firearms offenses. Officials say several convicted felons who were on parole, probation, bail conditions, or were carrying firearms without a license. Some of the seized firearms are alleged to have been used in recent violent crimes.



Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday has announced that multiple convicted felons were arrested for possession of firearms during a Gun Violence Task Force sweep in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Seven of the individuals that were arrested and charged were on parole, on probation, had bail conditions, or were carrying firearms without a license. Some of the weapons seized in the arrests are said to have been used in violent crimes around Pennsylvania.

All suspects were arrested for possession of firearms and some had additional charges of possession with intent to deliver. The youngest is 16 years old.

Six other individuals were also charged after searches this month uncovered firearms.

Suspect Askia Tisdale, 20, was wanted in connection with a shooting in February. When authorities served a warrant at a home on North 6th Street on Friday, authorities say Tisdale tried to flee onto the home's roof. He was arrested nearby and has bail of $500,000. Inside the home, invesittagors found a handgun with an extended magazine.

The Attorney General's office shared photos of Askia Tisdale evading police on the rooftop of a home when police served a warrant on Friday.

Darrell Cherry, who was arrested on July 1, was not only charged with illegal possession of a firearm, but also possession with intent to deliver after a drug-trafficking operation. Over 700 packets of heroin, crack cocaine, and other drugs were found. His bail is set at $700,000.

The task-force also arrested a duo, Juan Sierra and Yenpaur Sanchez, on July 9. Sierra was caught on camera with a handgun and an illegal fully automatic switch device. Authorities say Sierra was seen on video shooting through a moving vehicle's window. Both Sanchez and Sierra were arrested. Sierra was charged with possession of illegal firearms as well as possession with intent to deliver. His bail is set at $275,000. Sanchez's bail is set at $100,000 and charged with possession with intent to deliver. Both suspects have criminal histories, according to the Attorney General's office.

Other arrests include a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly caught with two loaded handguns., 20-year-old Quadir Abdul-Raheem was charged with illegal possession of a .40 caliber handgun and switch, and Nyfesse Saunders was charged with illegal of a handgun. Saunders was on parole after being convicted of robbery and related offenses.

What they're saying:

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Attorney General Sunday referred to the task force arrests as a success.

"These are dangerous offenders who think they live in a state of lawlessness, putting Philadelphia neighborhoods at risk with their violent conduct," Sunday said. "Switch devices, as evidenced by the tragic mass shooting in Grays Ferry, are designed to maximize damage and destruction. The law enforcement partners on this Task Force are fully committed to ridding communities of such deadly devices and the individuals who choose to possess them."

"These arrests are the result of strong collaboration between our local, state, and federal partners — working together to get dangerous individuals and illegal guns off our streets," added Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel. "People who repeatedly carry firearms that they know they’re not allowed to have — especially guns modified with switches — show a clear disregard for human life and the safety of our communities. I want to thank Attorney General Sunday and all of our partners for their ongoing support and commitment to making Philadelphia safer."

The task force was a joint effort between the Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia Juvenile Probation, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, and the Office of the Attorney General.