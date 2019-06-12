1 killed, 1 injured in violent Roosevelt Boulevard crash

article

A man has died and another man is injured following a violent crash on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say 22-year-old Jamal Sullivan, of North Franklin Street, was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car and struck a tree. Sulllivan was prononuced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old passenger suffered cuts and bruises and was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.