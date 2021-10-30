1 killed, 2 injured after North Philadelphia triple shooting

article

A man is dead and two others injured after a triple shooting in North Philadelphia.

Officials say the call came about 11:30 Friday night for three men shot at 25th and Master Streets.

Responding officers found the three men had each been shot several times. Two of the men were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, while the third was taken to Temple University Hospital.

One of the men succumbed to his injuries and died. There were no details regarding the conditions of the other men.

Police say an investigation into what sparked the gunfire is underway.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

