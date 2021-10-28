Police: Mother critical, infant wounded in shooting at home in Kingsessing

article

A mother and her infant daughter were wounded in a shooting that police say happened inside the family's Kingsessing home early Thursday morning.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers responded to the home on the 1100 block of South 56th Street around 2 a.m. after the victim's 33-year-old live-in boyfriend found her shot twice in the back in a second-floor bedroom.

The man told police that he left the home for 10 minutes and returned to find the woman unresponsive and bleeding from the nose, according to investigators.

She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Small told reporters that the victim's 1-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital with "a fresh scratch to his abdomen." In an update, police said the child had been shot in the stomach but is in stable condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The infant was one of the victim's four children who police say were home at the time of the shooting. The victim's boyfriend is cooperating with detectives.

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.

