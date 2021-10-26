Philadelphia police officer shot following attack by man armed with hammer and pickaxe; suspect dead

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the leg following an attack by a man armed with a hammer and pickaxe in the city's Overbrook neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Two 19th District officers responded to the 5700 block of Overbrook Avenue for a report of a person with a weapon inside the basement of a home when they were confronted by a man who was armed with a hammer and pickaxe, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

One officer drew his Taser and both of the officers ordered the man to drop his weapons. He disregarded their order and walked toward both of the officers. One of the officers deployed his taser, striking the man. Police say the suspect briefly dropped to the ground, but then immediately got right back up and rushed the officers, which forced the group outside the home.

One of the officers was struck on the head with a weapon during an attack, knocking him to the ground. While the officer was on the ground, the suspect mounted him and struck him repeatedly with one or both of the weapons.

Outlaw said both officers drew their service weapons and fired multiple shots at the suspect.

The 35-year-old officer was shot in the leg and suffered an injury to the back of the head. The officer is conscious and in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Outlaw said she did not know at this time if the officer was struck by friendly fire.

"The good news is that he's talking. He's smiling. He's laughing. He's in good spirits. We do believe that he's going to have to have surgery," Outlaw said in a press briefing outside the hospital.

The suspect was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The incident happened near St. Joe's University.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter