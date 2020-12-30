1 killed, 2 others critically injured in Kelly Drive accident

article

A 35-year-old man is dead and two others are critically injured after the car they were traveling in crashed into a tree on Kelly Drive.

Officials say the crash happened Wednesday morning, around 10 a.m. The vehicle was traveling south on Kelly Drive, just past Falls Bridge, when the driver reportedly lost control and hit a tree.

The driver, 35-year-old Paul Young, was pronounced dead, by medics, at the scene.

A 26-year-old man was rushed to Temple University Hospital while a 36-year-old man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Both were listed in critical condition.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

