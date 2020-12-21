Officials: Single vehicle crash ends with fatality on Roosevelt Boulevard

article

A man has died after an early morning single vehicle accident on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Authorities responded to an emergency call for a single car crash into a tree on the 400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard at approximately 2:24 a.m.

A 2017 Buick was traveling northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard in the outer lanes when the driver lost control of his vehicle striking a tree.

The car then became engulfed in flames.

The operator was pronounced dead on the scene by PFD-Medic Unit at 2:25 A.M.

An investigation is active and ongoing with Accident Investigation Division.

