Single vehicle accident on Platt Bridge kills 1

A man has died after the vehicle he was driving crashed on the Platt Bridge.

Officials say the man was driving westbound on the Platt Bridge just before 12 noon Wednesday when he reportedly struck a barrier.

The man was ejected from the vehicle, authorities indicated. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No other details were released about the victim.

An investigation is underway as to the cause of the crash.

