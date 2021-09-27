1 killed in deadly crash on Kelly Drive

One person is dead after a crash on Kelly Drive early Monday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Kelly Drive near Fountain Green Drive.

Police say three motorcycles were involved in the accident.

So far, there's no word on the other drivers involved. Police are still investigating.

