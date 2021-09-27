1 killed in deadly crash on Kelly Drive
PHILADELPHIA - One person is dead after a crash on Kelly Drive early Monday morning.
The incident happened at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Kelly Drive near Fountain Green Drive.
Police say three motorcycles were involved in the accident.
So far, there's no word on the other drivers involved. Police are still investigating.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement