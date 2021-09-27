Expand / Collapse search

1 killed in deadly crash on Kelly Drive

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

1 killed in deadly crash on Kelly Drive

Police say 3 motorcycles were involved in the crash near Fountain Green Drive.

PHILADELPHIA - One person is dead after a crash on Kelly Drive early Monday morning. 

The incident happened at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Kelly Drive near Fountain Green Drive. 

Police say three motorcycles were involved in the accident. 

So far, there's no word on the other drivers involved. Police are still investigating. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter