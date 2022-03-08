1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tacony, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Tacony on Tuesday morning.
According to police, the crash happened just after 3 a.m. near Torresdale Avenue and Levick Street.
One person died at the scene and a second person was transported to Aria Jefferson Hospital, police say.
The condition of the second person remains unknown at this time.
The crash is under investigation.
___
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Bill Cosby case: High court won't review decision freeing comedian from prison
- Man killed in broad daylight double shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
- Watch: Man tosses child out apartment widow to escape New Jersey apartment fire
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement