1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tacony, police say

Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Tacony on Tuesday morning. 

According to police, the crash happened just after 3 a.m. near Torresdale Avenue and Levick Street. 

One person died at the scene and a second person was transported to Aria Jefferson Hospital, police say. 

The condition of the second person remains unknown at this time. 

The crash is under investigation. 

