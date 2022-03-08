1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tacony, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Tacony on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened just after 3 a.m. near Torresdale Avenue and Levick Street.

One person died at the scene and a second person was transported to Aria Jefferson Hospital, police say.

The condition of the second person remains unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

