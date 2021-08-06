1 killed in Route 42 crash in Gloucester Township Friday morning

article

One person has died following a crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Township, New Jersey Friday morning, according to authorities.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reports the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday morning near Black Horse Pike.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes, and only the left lane was open through most of the morning.

SKYFOX was over the scene around 7 a.m. as the severely damaged car was loaded onto a flatbed truck.

Authorities have yet to release information on the victim. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

