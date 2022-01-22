1 killed in single-vehicle accident in Port Richmond, police say

Philadelphia police say one person is dead after a car struck a pole in the Port Richmond section of the city.

The accident happened overnight on the 2900 block of Richmond Street.

According to authorities, the operator of the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn and struck the pole. The car caught fire and the man inside was trapped and unable to get out.

Police say only one car was involved in the incident. The identity of the victim was not released immediately.

There's no word if anyone else was in the car or if alcohol was involved.

