1 killed in Wilmington triple shooting; girl, 9, injured: officials
WILMINGTON, Del. - Three people were shot Thursday evening in Wilmington, including a 9-year-old girl. A 21-year-old man was killed in the chaos.
What we know:
Police in Wilmington were called to the 800 block of East 22nd Street Thursday evening, about 6:45, on reports of gunshots, officials said.
When they arrived, they found three people suffering with gunshot wounds.
A 21-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
A 9-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman were also shot. They were both hospitalized and listed as stable.
What we don't know:
No information was released regarding a suspect or suspects, nor was there any information on a possible motive.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Joseph Wicks at (302) 576-3654. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.