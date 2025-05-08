1 killed in Wilmington triple shooting; girl, 9, injured: officials

The Brief A triple shooting in Wilmington has taken the life of a 21-year-old man, while a 9-year-old girl was also shot. Police are actively investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them.



Three people were shot Thursday evening in Wilmington, including a 9-year-old girl. A 21-year-old man was killed in the chaos.

What we know:

Police in Wilmington were called to the 800 block of East 22nd Street Thursday evening, about 6:45, on reports of gunshots, officials said.

When they arrived, they found three people suffering with gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 9-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman were also shot. They were both hospitalized and listed as stable.

What we don't know:

No information was released regarding a suspect or suspects, nor was there any information on a possible motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Joseph Wicks at (302) 576-3654. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.