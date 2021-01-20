1 man dead, another critically injured after Southwest Philly accident

article

One person has died while another is critically injured after an accident in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to authorities, crews responded to the 6600 block of Essington Avenue Wednesday, just after 3 p.m. for a reported multi-vehicle accident.

First responders found a car struck a metal pole, after reportedly trying to pass a tractor-trailer.

A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A second man, thought to be about 40-years-old, was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center suffering critical injuries.

Officials say an ongoing investigation into the accident is underway.

