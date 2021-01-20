1 man dead, another critically injured after Southwest Philly accident
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - One person has died while another is critically injured after an accident in Southwest Philadelphia.
According to authorities, crews responded to the 6600 block of Essington Avenue Wednesday, just after 3 p.m. for a reported multi-vehicle accident.
First responders found a car struck a metal pole, after reportedly trying to pass a tractor-trailer.
A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A second man, thought to be about 40-years-old, was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center suffering critical injuries.
Officials say an ongoing investigation into the accident is underway.
