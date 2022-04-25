1 man shot multiple times, another struck with stray bullet in North Philadelphia shooting

article

Philadelphia police say more than 30 shots were fired in a shooting that left two men injured early Monday morning in Crescentville.

The first victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the stomach and both legs and is currently in critical condition. Police believe he is the targeted victim in a suspected drive-by shooting on the 500 block of Rosalie Street.

MORE HEADLINES:

His family told police he was standing outside on the phone when two suspects pulled in a car and opened fire. At least 36 shots were fired at the victim from two guns, according to police.

Police say 36 shots were fired from two guns.

A second victim, a 51-year-old, was also struck in the stomach. He told police he was riding his bike in the area when a stray bullet hit him.

Advertisement

He was able to ride his bike two blocks back to his house, where family members took him to the hospital, according to police.