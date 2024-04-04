$1 million Powerball ticket sold at South Jersey deli as jackpot hits $1.23 billion

A hoagie with a million-dollar side?

One lucky winner bought a Powerball ticket worth $1 million at Atco Deli on Jackson Road in Atco for Wednesday's drawing.

The winning ticket matched five of five white balls.

There was still no big winner for the Powerball as the lottery's jackpot rolls to $1.23 billion for its next drawing!

In addition to the $1 million tickets, eight other New Jersey tickets won $50,000-150,00: