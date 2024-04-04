$1 million Powerball ticket sold at South Jersey deli as jackpot hits $1.23 billion
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - A hoagie with a million-dollar side?
One lucky winner bought a Powerball ticket worth $1 million at Atco Deli on Jackson Road in Atco for Wednesday's drawing.
The winning ticket matched five of five white balls.
There was still no big winner for the Powerball as the lottery's jackpot rolls to $1.23 billion for its next drawing!
In addition to the $1 million tickets, eight other New Jersey tickets won $50,000-150,00:
- Monmouth County ($150,000): Speedy Mart, 1000 Main St., Bradley Beach
- Gloucester County ($50,000): Wawa #961, 1700 Center Square Rd., Logan Township
- Middlesex County ($50,000): Quick Buy, 1950 Route 27, Edison
- Middlesex County ($50,000): Wawa #8366, 3222 Rt. 27, Kendall Park
- Morris County ($50,000): Lukoil, 1039 Valley Rd., Stirling
- Ocean County ($50,000): Hometown Market, 2225 Bridge Ave., Point Pleasant Boro
- Passaic County ($50,000): Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt
- Somerset County ($50,000): Food Market, 490 State Route 28, Bridgewater