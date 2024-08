article

Oh, those Wildwood days just got a little richer for one lucky winner!

A scratch-off worth $1 million was sold at Wawa on Spruce Avenue in North Wildwood on July 21.

The player paid just $20 to win the Diamond Spectacular top prize.

Related article

They can either claim the million-dollar prize in 25 annual payments of $40,000, or choose a cash option of $643,000.