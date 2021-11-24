1 person dead after overnight fire in Tioga

At least one person is dead as a result of a fire in the Tioga section of the city.

The fire started just before midnight on the 3600 block of North 21st Street. The scene is just blocks away from another deadly fire a couple of weeks ago.

The victim remains a John Doe at this time. No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

