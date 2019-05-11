1 person hospitalized, 8 cats killed in South Philly house fire

One person is hospitalized and eight cats are dead following a house fire in South Philadelphia Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the 2800 block of South Randolph Street around 7 a.m. The fire was placed under control shortly after 7:30 a.m.

According to officials, at least one person was transported to Jefferson Methodist Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Eight cats were found deceased inside the home, according to the Red Paw Relief Team. Two cats remain unaccounted for, but are presumed dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.