3 students sent to hospital after school bus crash in West Philadelphia, officials say

The morning school run took a terrifying turn for a group of students as their bus crashed at a West Philadelphia intersection Tuesday morning.

Officials say three students were onboard when a school bus crashed on the corner of 52nd and Spruce Street. The bus was on its way to Dobbins High School.

All three students were reportedly transported to a local hospital for injuries.

Officials initially said one person, possibly the school bus driver, was injured in the crash.

SkyFOX was live on the scene where it appears the bus jumped a curb and crashed into another vehicle, pushing it up against an abandoned building.

The driver of vehicle is reportedly not injured, however the passenger side of the vehicle was completely smashed in.

Details of the crash have yet to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.