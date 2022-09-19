2 dead after small plane crashes in New Jersey, officials say

article

Two people have died following an aircraft crash in a residential area of Cumberland County, New Jersey Monday afternoon.

New Jersey State Police say troopers responded to a report of a plane crash on Parvin Mill Road around 1:52 p.m.

State police say two fatalities have been confirmed as a result of the crash. Neither of the victims have been identified and police have not said how many people were onboard the plane.

No further injuries or damage to nearby homes have been reported at this time.

Parvin Mill Road was also closed pending further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.