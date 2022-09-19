Expand / Collapse search

2 dead after small plane crashes in New Jersey, officials say

Published 
Updated 3:15PM
Cumberland County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two people have died following an aircraft crash in a residential area of Cumberland County, New Jersey Monday afternoon. 

New Jersey State Police say troopers responded to a report of a plane crash on Parvin Mill Road around 1:52 p.m. 

State police say two fatalities have been confirmed as a result of the crash. Neither of the victims have been identified and police have not said how many people were onboard the plane.

MORE HEADLINES: 

No further injuries or damage to nearby homes have been reported at this time. 

Parvin Mill Road was also closed pending further investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 