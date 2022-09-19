Man sought in apparent unprovoked attacks of young girls at different SEPTA stations

Authorities are searching for a man accused of at least two unprovoked attacks of teenage girls at different SEPTA stations in Philadelphia.

The first attack, according to police, happened during the Friday morning rush hour on Sept. 9 at the Walnut-Locust Street Station.

The 17-year-old victim was reportedly walking in the station when the man strangled her to the ground with both hands around her neck.

He eventually let the girl go and fled the station in an elevator, according to police.

Three days later police believe the same man attacked a 13-year-old girl around 7:30 a.m. at the City Hall stop as she got off the Broad Street Line train.

Authorities say he punched the girl five times in the face and was pulled off by other passengers.

Law enforcement sources shared photos of the suspect with FOX 29 on Monday.

SEPTA provided the following statement about the active investigation:

"SEPTA police launched investigations into these incidents immediately after they were reported. By sharing images that were taken by SEPTA’s surveillance camera system among law enforcement, SEPTA Police were able to make significant progress in the investigation in a short period of time.

Assaults against our customers are treated with the utmost urgency by SEPTA Police. When an incident occurs, police immediately respond to assist the victim and gather evidence so that the perpetrator can be held accountable. Surveillance images are immediately shared among police, which often results in the timely identification of suspects. Surveillance images are also shared with the public when that will help advance the investigation."

A law enforcement source shared photos of a man sought in two seemingly unprovoked attacks of young girls at different SEPTA stations.

Police confirmed that both victims are young Asian girls, but they are unsure if they were targeted because of their race.

Meanwhile, riders who rely on SEPTA for their daily commute are shaken by the apparent unprovoked attacks.

"I have to depend on SEPTA, so you know I would feel more safe if there was more of a police presence," Tanya Armour told FOX 29.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.