1 teen killed, 2 injured in West Philadelphia triple shooting, police say

article

One teen is dead and two more are injured following a triple shooting Wednesday afternoon in West Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers from the 19th district were called to the 200 block of North 56th Street around 12 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police say two teenage boys were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and stomach. One of the teens died shortly after arrival, the second victim is in critical condition, according to police.

A third teenage shooting victim was taken by medics to Lankenau Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police say he is in stable condition.

Authorities did not report any arrests following the deadly triple shooting. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter