Hyram Hill murder: Suspect in custody in slaying of Philadelphia officer's son

article

One of two suspects who was wanted in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia officer’s adult son has turned himself in to police.

Police say Levar Turner, 23, turned himself in at the Philadelphia Public Services Building in on Friday morning, days after authorities released new surveillance video from the deadly incident. Authorities say turner will face murder, robbery, and criminal conspiracy charges and that a second suspect remains at large.

Turner's arrest comes almost three months after Hyram Hill Jr., 24, was shot and killed following what investigators believe was an attempted robbery near Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, police say Hill was inside a mini-market while on the phone with his girlfriend.

The suspects, who had just parked a stolen Kia Forte on Rosewood Street, arrived at the market within minutes of Hill entering the store.

One of the suspects approached Hill inside the market and appeared to engage him in a brief conversation. Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith says Hill may have tried to ignore the suspect as he continued his phone conversation.

After their interaction, police say the suspect abruptly opened fire on Hill through his jacket pocket. Hill turned and attempted to flee down Allegheny Avenue, where he ran into the second suspect.

The second suspect also opened fire on Hill, forcing him to run out into the street, where he collapsed. The suspects gathered around Hill, where police say they presumably removed items from his pockets, and then fled in the stolen Kia.

RELATED: Hyram Hill murder: New video released in murder of Philadelphia officer's son

During a press conference on Tuesday, police said the Kia, Hill’s phone, and a firearm he owned had not yet been recovered.

A short time after the shooting, authorities identified Hill as the son of a veteran Philadelphia police officer.

Hill’s mother, Edwenna Ferguson, spoke out about her son’s murder following the incident.

Hyram, a graduate of West Catholic High School in West Philadelphia, worked full time at VisionQuest in Delaware as a mentor for troubled teens, according to his mother. He was two semesters from graduating with a bachelor's degree from Cheyney University in Delaware County.

He played football in high school and at Jireh Prep in North Carolina with aspirations of one day making it to the NFL, Ferguson said. She recalled how much her son respected her, noting that he did get any tattoos because he knew she did not want him to.

Friends told FOX 29 that Hyram was about to become a father.

Advertisement

A reward of $30,000 was offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.